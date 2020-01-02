AccuWeather forecast: Foggy morning, mostly sunny afternoon

Pockets of dense fog, especially in the Inland East Bay, will greet us this morning. Expecting any fog to linger through at least 9 a.m.
It's a mild start to the day with mostly sunny skies expected in the afternoon and highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Overnight expect a cooler night with lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s.
Coast:
Clouds to Some Sun
Temps: Upper 50s
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
North Bay:
Mostly Sunny
Highs: Lower 60s
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
East Bay:
Mostly Sunny
Highs: Lower 60s
Lows: Lower 40s
Inland:
Morning Fog to Sun
Highs: Lower 60s
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s
Peninsula:
Mostly Sunny
Highs: Lower 60s
Lows: Lower 40s
South Bay:
Mostly Sunny
Highs: Lower 60s
Lows: Lower 40s
Friday:
Increasing clouds throughout the day with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. At night there is the slight chance of a shower in the North Bay.
