AccuWeather forecast: Foggy morning, mostly sunny afternoon

Pockets of dense fog, especially in the Inland East Bay, will greet us this morning. Expecting any fog to linger through at least 9 a.m.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

It's a mild start to the day with mostly sunny skies expected in the afternoon and highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Overnight expect a cooler night with lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Coast:
Clouds to Some Sun
Temps: Upper 50s
Lows: Low to Mid 40s

North Bay:

Mostly Sunny
Highs: Lower 60s
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s

East Bay:
Mostly Sunny
Highs: Lower 60s
Lows: Lower 40s

Inland:
Morning Fog to Sun
Highs: Lower 60s
Lows: Upper 30s to Lower 40s

Peninsula:

Mostly Sunny
Highs: Lower 60s
Lows: Lower 40s

South Bay:
Mostly Sunny
Highs: Lower 60s
Lows: Lower 40s

Friday:
Increasing clouds throughout the day with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. At night there is the slight chance of a shower in the North Bay.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

