AccuWeather Forecast: Hazy and cool with partial clearing at the coast

Cool to mild temperatures in the Bay Area with hazy skies and partial clearing at the coast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Cool to mild temperatures in the Bay Area with hazy skies and partial clearing at the coast.



Highs will range from 60-84 degrees.

Today's Temperatures
Concord: 56/83
Fremont: 59/77
Redwood City: 56/74
San Francisco: 56/65
San Jose: 56/78

Coast:
TODAY: Hazy & breezy.
Highs: In the low to mid 60s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

North Bay:
TODAY: A hazy & mild afternoon.
Highs: In the mid to upper 70s.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay:
TODAY: Hazy & cool.
Highs: In the upper 60s
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

Inland:
TODAY: Hazy skies.
Highs: In the low to mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

Peninsula:
TODAY: A hazy afternoon.
Highs: In the mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

South Bay:
TODAY: Hazy & mild.
Highs: In the upper 70s.
TONIGHT Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.

Monday:
Sunny & cool to mild. Highs: 60-80.

