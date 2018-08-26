AccuWeather Forecast: Hazy and cool with partial clearing at the coast

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Cool to mild temperatures in the Bay Area with hazy skies and partial clearing at the coast.
Highs will range from 60-84 degrees.
Today's Temperatures
Concord: 56/83
Fremont: 59/77
Redwood City: 56/74
San Francisco: 56/65
San Jose: 56/78
Coast:
TODAY: Hazy & breezy.
Highs: In the low to mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
North Bay:
TODAY: A hazy & mild afternoon.
Highs: In the mid to upper 70s.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay:
TODAY: Hazy & cool.
Highs: In the upper 60s
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
Inland:
TODAY: Hazy skies.
Highs: In the low to mid 80s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: A hazy afternoon.
Highs: In the mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
South Bay:
TODAY: Hazy & mild.
Highs: In the upper 70s.
TONIGHT Cloudy skies.
Lows: In the 50s.
Monday:
Sunny & cool to mild. Highs: 60-80.
