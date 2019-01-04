WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Last dry day

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

Another cold morning waits outside for you. Temperatures range from the lower to middle 30s Inland with middle 30s to lower 40s across the Bay and middle 40s along the Coast and San Francisco. The arrival of a more humid air mass leads to patchy fog forming during our morning commute.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Increasing clouds keep their moisture today but take away our sunshine. Highs still rise to seasonal levels, middle to upper 50s.

Wet & Wild Weekend:
Enjoy our last dry day and get those outdoor chores finished before tomorrow.

The storm door opens tonight with showers, isolated thunderstorms and downpours. The first wave rolls west to east from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. Prepared for waves of light to moderate showers the rest of Saturday. Wind speeds reach 35 to 45 mph with faster gusts at high elevations. The storm ranks 2-Moderate on our Storm Impact Scale.

Another 2-Moderate storm arrives Sunday afternoon. This storm takes longer to move across the Bay Area as it travels north to south from afternoon to evening hours. Wind speeds reach 35 to 50 mph with more dangerous gusts in our hills and mountains.

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Concord: 56/43
Fremont: 59/46
Oakland: 58/47
Redwood City: 57/48
San Francisco: 56/49
San Jose: 59/47
San Rafael: 55/49
Santa Rosa: 56/45

Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers & T'storms
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 56 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers & T'storms
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 54 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers & T'storms
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers & T'storms
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers & T'storms
Lows: 47 - 4522 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 57 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers & T'storms
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Bay Area to get soaked by series of storms
California water below normal in season's first snow survey
Don't miss these space events in 2019
Windy New Year's Eve sends trees toppling, Bay Area crews scrambling
More Weather
Top Stories
Procession to take place for Newman Police Corporal Ronil 'Ron' Singh
Fatal vehicle versus pedestrian accident blocks NB I-880 in Fremont
Will Kevin Hart reconsider hosting the Oscars?
Bay Area to get soaked by series of storms
Good Samaritan recounts fighting off armed robbers at Vallejo restaurant
East Bay twins battling rare genetic disease
Warriors surprise Bay Area families at Rockets game
Video shows aftermath of Oakland hit-and-run involving teen
Show More
Apple's worst day on Wall Street has investors feeling anxious
James Harden rallies Rockets in OT to beat Warriors 135-134
Oakland city leader praise community-led initiatives for drop in crime
Body found in landfill near Livermore identified
Crews prepare to open Playoff Fan Central for CFP National Championship
More News