Accuweather Forecast: Last dry day

Another cold morning waits outside for you. Temperatures range from the lower to middle 30s Inland with middle 30s to lower 40s across the Bay and middle 40s along the Coast and San Francisco. The arrival of a more humid air mass leads to patchy fog forming during our morning commute.
Increasing clouds keep their moisture today but take away our sunshine. Highs still rise to seasonal levels, middle to upper 50s.
Wet & Wild Weekend:
Enjoy our last dry day and get those outdoor chores finished before tomorrow.
The storm door opens tonight with showers, isolated thunderstorms and downpours. The first wave rolls west to east from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. Prepared for waves of light to moderate showers the rest of Saturday. Wind speeds reach 35 to 45 mph with faster gusts at high elevations. The storm ranks 2-Moderate on our Storm Impact Scale.
Another 2-Moderate storm arrives Sunday afternoon. This storm takes longer to move across the Bay Area as it travels north to south from afternoon to evening hours. Wind speeds reach 35 to 50 mph with more dangerous gusts in our hills and mountains.
Temperatures:
Concord: 56/43
Fremont: 59/46
Oakland: 58/47
Redwood City: 57/48
San Francisco: 56/49
San Jose: 59/47
San Rafael: 55/49
Santa Rosa: 56/45
Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers & T'storms
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 56 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers & T'storms
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 54 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers & T'storms
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers & T'storms
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers & T'storms
Lows: 47 - 4522 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 57 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers & T'storms
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees
