AccuWeather forecast: Overnight clouds, patchy fog expected along coast

High clouds will continue to stream in overnight and will filter the sun tomorrow. Patchy fog is expected along the coast. Temperatures will come down a few degrees tomorrow afternoon but, they will still be above average.
A few passing high clouds roam our sky especially farther south. Record-breaking highs reach the upper 60s to lower 70s at the Coast, middle to upper 70s around the Bay and upper 70s to lower 80s Inland.
Increasing high clouds create our mildest nighttime temperatures. We wake tomorrow morning to middle 40s to middle 50s.
Friday and Beyond:
A cooling onshore breeze and more clouds take our temperatures down sharply Saturday. Breezes increase and make it feel even cooler.
Breezy conditions and slightly cooler Sunday. Our coolest day features a slight chance of showers.
Temperatures:
Concord 76
Oakland 71
Redwood City 74
San Francisco 67
San Jose 78
Santa Rosa 75
Coast:
Tonight: Patchy Fog, Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Cooler
Highs: Mid 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Filtered Sunshine, Mild to Warm
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s
East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Mild to Warm
Highs: Upper 60s to Mid 70s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sun & High Clouds, Warm
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sun & High Clouds
Highs: Upper 60s to Upper 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: High Clouds
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sun & High Clouds, Warm
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
Looking Ahead to Saturday:
It will be much cooler and windier on Saturday with temperatures falling closer to average for this time of year.
Highs: Mid 50s to Mid 60s
