AccuWeather forecast: Overnight clouds, patchy fog expected along coast

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland East Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Looking Ahead to Saturday:

High clouds will continue to stream in overnight and will filter the sun tomorrow. Patchy fog is expected along the coast. Temperatures will come down a few degrees tomorrow afternoon but, they will still be above average.A few passing high clouds roam our sky especially farther south. Record-breaking highs reach the upper 60s to lower 70s at the Coast, middle to upper 70s around the Bay and upper 70s to lower 80s Inland.Increasing high clouds create our mildest nighttime temperatures. We wake tomorrow morning to middle 40s to middle 50s.A cooling onshore breeze and more clouds take our temperatures down sharply Saturday. Breezes increase and make it feel even cooler.Breezy conditions and slightly cooler Sunday. Our coolest day features a slight chance of showers.Concord 76Oakland 71Redwood City 74San Francisco 67San Jose 78Santa Rosa 75Tonight: Patchy Fog, Mostly CloudyLows: Upper 40s to Low 50sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy, CoolerHighs: Mid 60sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Mid 40s to Low 50sTomorrow: Filtered Sunshine, Mild to WarmHighs: Upper 60s to Mid 70sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Mild to WarmHighs: Upper 60s to Mid 70sTonight: Partly CloudyLows: Upper 40s to Low 50sTomorrow: Sun & High Clouds, WarmHighs: Mid to Upper 70sTonight: Mostly CloudyLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Sun & High CloudsHighs: Upper 60s to Upper 70sTonight: High CloudsLows: Low 50sTomorrow: Sun & High Clouds, WarmHighs: Mid to Upper 70sIt will be much cooler and windier on Saturday with temperatures falling closer to average for this time of year.Highs: Mid 50s to Mid 60sDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now