Accuweather Forecast: Rain then showers today and tomorrow

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

The heaviest and steadiest rain falls during the morning commute. Expect standing water just about everywhere and breezy conditions above 1000 feet. The storm ranks 2-Moderate on our Storm Impact Scale. It's a mild rain with temperatures in the lower to middle 50s.






VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Once the morning commute ends we still have waves of on and off showers the rest of today with a chance of thunderstorms. Local downpours & standing water along with small hail are possible. This part of the storm ranks 1-Light on the Storm Impact Scale. Highs reach the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Scattered lighter showers linger overnight, especially outside of the North Bay. A few patches of fog form in the usual areas in the North Bay Valleys. Expect cooler conditions tomorrow, lower to upper 40s.

Thursday:
The chance of scattered showers continue throughout the day, mainly outside the North Bay. The chance of thunderstorms ends during the morning commute. The storm ranks 1-Light on the Storm Impact Scale. Once the evening unfolds this chance of rain ends. A cooler afternoon develops with highs in the lower to middle 50s.

Temperatures:
Concord: 60/49
Fremont: 60/49
Oakland: 59/49
Redwood City: 59/49
San Francisco: 58/47
San Jose: 62/49
San Rafael: 57/46
Santa Rosa: 58/43

Coast:
TODAY: Rain to Showers
Highs: 54 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Rain to Showers
Highs: 56 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy Spots
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees



East Bay:
TODAY: Rain to Showers
Highs: 57 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers
Lows: 47 - 51 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Rain to Showers
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers
Lows: 49 - 51 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Rain to Showers
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Rain to Showers
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees



More TOP STORIES News