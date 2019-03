Accuweather Forecast: Rain then showers today and tomorrow

Temperatures:

The heaviest and steadiest rain falls during the morning commute. Expect standing water just about everywhere and breezy conditions above 1000 feet. The storm ranks 2-Moderate on our Storm Impact Scale. It's a mild rain with temperatures in the lower to middle 50s.Once the morning commute ends we still have waves of on and off showers the rest of today with a chance of thunderstorms. Local downpours & standing water along with small hail are possible. This part of the storm ranks 1-Light on the Storm Impact Scale. Highs reach the upper 50s to lower 60s.Scattered lighter showers linger overnight, especially outside of the North Bay. A few patches of fog form in the usual areas in the North Bay Valleys. Expect cooler conditions tomorrow, lower to upper 40s.The chance of scattered showers continue throughout the day, mainly outside the North Bay. The chance of thunderstorms ends during the morning commute. The storm ranks 1-Light on the Storm Impact Scale. Once the evening unfolds this chance of rain ends. A cooler afternoon develops with highs in the lower to middle 50s.Concord: 60/49Fremont: 60/49Oakland: 59/49Redwood City: 59/49San Francisco: 58/47San Jose: 62/49San Rafael: 57/46Santa Rosa: 58/43TODAY: Rain to ShowersHighs: 54 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: Scattered ShowersLows: 45 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Rain to ShowersHighs: 56 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Foggy SpotsLows: 41 - 46 DegreesTODAY: Rain to ShowersHighs: 57 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Scattered ShowersLows: 47 - 51 DegreesTODAY: Rain to ShowersHighs: 58 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Scattered ShowersLows: 49 - 51 DegreesTODAY: Rain to ShowersHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Scattered ShowersLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Rain to ShowersHighs: 59 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Scattered ShowersLows: 46 - 51 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now