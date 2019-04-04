Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Scattered showers

EMBED <>More Videos

Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your local AccuWeather forecast.

The rain is not done with the Bay Area yet. Scattered showers are in the forecast today.






VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Highs will range from 60-66 degrees.

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Concord: 57/65
Fremont: 56/65
Redwood City : 55/63
San Francisco: 54/62
San Jose: 56/66

Coast:
TODAY: A chance of showers.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Showers.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay:
TODAY: A chance of showers.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Showers.
Lows: In the 50s.

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the low to mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Showers.
Lows: In the 50s.

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Scattered showers.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Showers.
Lows: In the 50s.

Peninsula:

TODAY: A chance of showers.
HIGHS: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Showers.
Lows: In the 50s.

South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the mid 60s.
TONIGHT A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 50s.

Friday:
Rainy and windy.
HIGHS: 58-64.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherrainforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Mark Zuckerberg talks privacy, 2020 election
Preliminary report says Ethiopia crew followed Boeing rules
Newark man targeted 6 East Bay women for alleged kidnap, rape
Building A Better Bay Area: Rideshare realities
EXCLUSIVE: SFPD crackdown on fugitives in city's notorious Tenderloin District
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Ridesharing nibbling away at public transit ridership
Show More
More designated bike lanes coming to San Jose
Wildlife activity expected to increase around Bay Area
Stephen Curry stars as miniature golf pro in "Holey Moley"
Mayor Breed claps back at SF residents, angry about proposed homeless Navigation Center
East Bay man arrested for assault after plans to rape coworkers uncovered
More TOP STORIES News