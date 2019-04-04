The rain is not done with the Bay Area yet. Scattered showers are in the forecast today.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Lisa Argen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Highs will range from 60-66 degrees.
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Temperatures:
Concord: 57/65
Fremont: 56/65
Redwood City : 55/63
San Francisco: 54/62
San Jose: 56/66
Coast:
TODAY: A chance of showers.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Showers.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay:
TODAY: A chance of showers.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Showers.
Lows: In the 50s.
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the low to mid 60s.
TONIGHT: Showers.
Lows: In the 50s.
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Scattered showers.
Highs: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Showers.
Lows: In the 50s.
Peninsula:
TODAY: A chance of showers.
HIGHS: In the lower 60s.
TONIGHT: Showers.
Lows: In the 50s.
South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies.
Highs: In the mid 60s.
TONIGHT A chance of showers.
Lows: In the 50s.
Friday:
Rainy and windy.
HIGHS: 58-64.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Accuweather Forecast: Scattered showers
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News