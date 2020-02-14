Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Calmer and colder nights, sunny and seasonal days this weekend

Breezes continue to back down this morning. Dry and cooler air definitely bring a difference to our morning. Under a clear sky temperatures dip into the lower 30s Inland to middle 40s in San Francisco.



Enjoy sunshine and calmer conditions this afternoon. Highs reach the upper 50s along the Coast with lower to middle 60s for the Bay and Inland.

Be prepared for even colder conditions tonight. Protect what you can from the cold and potential frost. Lows range from near 30 degrees Inland to middle 40s for San Francisco.

Weekend and Beyond:
Clear sky, calm conditions and dry air keep us cold at night with frosty areas through Sunday morning. Sunshine and light breezes bring us back into the upper 50s along the Coast to lower and middle 60s for Bay and Inland areas during afternoon hours.

Low temperatures moderate starting Monday with highs nearly the same all week. Sadly, no sign of rain coming.

Highs Today:
Concord: 63/35
Fremont: 61/36
Oakland: 64/41
Redwood City: 64/37
San Francisco: 64/46
San Jose: 64/37
San Rafael: 64/39
Santa Rosa: 66/30

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny & Calmer
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Cooler
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Calmer
Highs: 61 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Cooler
Lows: 29 - 34 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Calmer
Highs: 61 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Cooler
Lows: 36 - 41 Degrees

Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Calmer
Highs: 61 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Cooler
Lows: 32 - 37 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny & Calmer
Highs: 61 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Cooler
Lows: 34 - 41 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Calmer
Highs: 62 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Cooler
Lows: 32 - 37 Degrees

