AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny, hot

Tomorrow will be sunny and mild to hot, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to low 80s near the bay to upper 90s inland.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Tonight will be clear and mild inland and near the bay, with patchy fog and slightly cooler conditions near the coast. Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s generally, with low 50s at the coast and in some North Bay valleys. Tomorrow will be sunny and mild to hot, with highs ranging from mid 60s at the coast to low 80s near the bay to upper 90s inland. Sunday will also be sunny and generally warm, but just a few degrees cooler than tomorrow. A more significant cooling trend will begin on Monday.



VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

Today's Temperatures
Concord 97
Oakland 77
Redwood City 82
San Francisco 68
San Jose 87
Santa Rosa 91

Coast:
onight: Areas of fog
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Upper 80s to mid 90s

East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

Inland:
Today: Sunny, Hot
Highs: Mid 90s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Mild
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm to Hot
Highs: Mid 80s to mid 90s

Looking ahead to Sunday:
Mostly Sunny & Mild to Warm
Highs: Low 60s Coast to Mid 90s Inland

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
