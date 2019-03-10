Accuweather Forecast: Sunny skies with isolated showers

Daylight Saving Time started today. Today's storm is ranked a 1- Light.
Isolated showers will continue under partly sunny skies with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Rainfall is less than 1/3" and highs are expected to be between 55 and 59.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Frances Dinglasen has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Temperatures:
Concord: 57/40
Fremont: 57/41
Redwood City: 56/41
San Francisco: 55/44
San Jose: 59/40
Santa Rosa: 57/36
Coast:
TODAY: Scattered showers.
Highs: In the mid-50s.
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
East Bay:
TODAY: Scattered Showers
Highs: In the upper 50s.
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low 40s
East Bay Inland:
TODAY: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid to upper 50s
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Scattered Light Showers
Highs: Mid to upper 50s
Tonight: Chance of Light Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Peninsula:
TODAY: Scattered Showers
Highs: Mid to upper 50s.
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Low 40s
South Bay:
TODAY: Scattered Showers
Highs: In the upper 50s.
Tonight: Scattered Showers
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Monday:
Monday is the start of a dry pattern and warming trend for the rest of the week.
