AccuWeather Forecast: Widespread fog, chance of spotty drizzle

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Tuesday night will feature widespread areas of fog, especially near the coast and bay, with a chance of spotty drizzle into the morning hours. Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid to upper 50s.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cooler than average for late August. Highs will range from upper 50s at the coast to low 80s inland. There will be little change in this pattern for the remainder of the week, but minor warming is likely over the weekend.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Today's Temperatures
Concord 81
Oakland 69
Redwood City 74
San Francisco 64
San Jose 78
Santa Rosa 78
Coast:
Tonight: Foggy & Drizzly
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
East Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s
Inland:
Tonight: Patchy fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 80s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 70s to Near 80
Looking ahead to Thursday:
Partly Cloudy/Cooler than Average
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Low 80s Inland
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!