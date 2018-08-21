WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Widespread fog, chance of spotty drizzle

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Tuesday night will feature widespread areas of fog, especially near the coast and bay, with a chance of spotty drizzle into the morning hours. Overnight lows will be mainly in the mid to upper 50s.




Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cooler than average for late August. Highs will range from upper 50s at the coast to low 80s inland. There will be little change in this pattern for the remainder of the week, but minor warming is likely over the weekend.

Today's Temperatures
Concord 81
Oakland 69
Redwood City 74
San Francisco 64
San Jose 78
Santa Rosa 78

Coast:
Tonight: Foggy & Drizzly
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

East Bay:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s

Inland:
Tonight: Patchy fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low 80s


Peninsula:
Tonight: Areas of Fog
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 70s to Near 80

Looking ahead to Thursday:
Partly Cloudy/Cooler than Average
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Low 80s Inland

(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
