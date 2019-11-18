Critical fire weather returns to Bay Area neighborhoods this week

"We are less than a week-and-a-half away from Thanksgiving, we should be using umbrellas, but the rain season has not started and that sets the stage for a fire threat," said Nicco.
Nicco's AccuWeather forecast shows the region is dealing with record warmth, which is triggering a Fire Weather Watch from Wednesday 4 a.m. until Thursday 7 a.m.
"That translates to 27-hours of critical fire conditions including dangerously dry air and dangerously dry vegetation in the North Bay mountains, East Bay Hills and Diablo Range," said Nicco.
Nicco says wind gusts will be the fastest after 7 p.m. Wednesday in places like Calistoga, Santa Rosa, Napa, Fairfield, San Rafael, Point Reyes and San Francisco before the winds die down Thursday morning.
PG&E is warning it could turn off the power to parts of the Bay Area beginning Wednesday due to the weather. The Public Safety Power Shutoff could impact customers in Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Solano, Sonoma and Marin Counties.
