Critical fire weather returns to Bay Area neighborhoods this week

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay Area neighborhoods will be under a Fire Weather Watch this week, according to ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.

"We are less than a week-and-a-half away from Thanksgiving, we should be using umbrellas, but the rain season has not started and that sets the stage for a fire threat," said Nicco.

Nicco's AccuWeather forecast shows the region is dealing with record warmth, which is triggering a Fire Weather Watch from Wednesday 4 a.m. until Thursday 7 a.m.

"That translates to 27-hours of critical fire conditions including dangerously dry air and dangerously dry vegetation in the North Bay mountains, East Bay Hills and Diablo Range," said Nicco.

Nicco says wind gusts will be the fastest after 7 p.m. Wednesday in places like Calistoga, Santa Rosa, Napa, Fairfield, San Rafael, Point Reyes and San Francisco before the winds die down Thursday morning.

RELATED: PG&E monitoring mid-week winds for another potential power shutoff

PG&E is warning it could turn off the power to parts of the Bay Area beginning Wednesday due to the weather. The Public Safety Power Shutoff could impact customers in Lake, Mendocino, Napa, Solano, Sonoma and Marin Counties.

RELATED: PG&E Power Outages: How to prepare for shut off



