PG&E monitoring mid-week winds for another potential power shutoff

.@PGE4Me is monitoring Wednesday & Thursday for the possibility of another power shutoff in the Bay Area. Potential for breezy offshore winds to develop midweek. pic.twitter.com/tHVgK30elD — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) November 17, 2019

RELATED POWER OUTAGE STORIES & VIDEOS:

PG&E is warning it could turn off the power to parts of the Bay Area next week.The utility has listed Wednesday and Thursday as "elevated" when it comes to a power shutoff, but emphasizes a lot depends upon the weather.In this case, they are specifically monitoring the potential for breezy offshore winds to develop midweek.On its map, a large part of the Bay Area could be affected, as well as the Sierra Foothills and the northern part of the state.