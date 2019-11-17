PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

PG&E monitoring mid-week winds for another potential power shutoff

PG&E is warning it could turn off the power to parts of the Bay Area next week.

The utility has listed Wednesday and Thursday as "elevated" when it comes to a power shutoff, but emphasizes a lot depends upon the weather.

In this case, they are specifically monitoring the potential for breezy offshore winds to develop midweek.

On its map, a large part of the Bay Area could be affected, as well as the Sierra Foothills and the northern part of the state.



