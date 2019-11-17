PG&E monitoring mid-week winds for another potential power shutoff

The utility has listed Wednesday and Thursday as "elevated" when it comes to a power shutoff, but emphasizes a lot depends upon the weather.
In this case, they are specifically monitoring the potential for breezy offshore winds to develop midweek.
On its map, a large part of the Bay Area could be affected, as well as the Sierra Foothills and the northern part of the state.
.@PGE4Me is monitoring Wednesday & Thursday for the possibility of another power shutoff in the Bay Area. Potential for breezy offshore winds to develop midweek. pic.twitter.com/tHVgK30elD— Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) November 17, 2019
RELATED POWER OUTAGE STORIES & VIDEOS:
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- How wildfire smoke can impact your health
- PG&E may cut electricity during high fire danger, are you prepared?
- How to sign up for emergency alerts where you live
- Surviving a long-term power outage
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- DIY: How to make a pet carrier in case of emergency
- How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
For the latest stories about PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff go here.