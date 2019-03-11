storm

Bay Area gets more rain than Seattle and Portland so far this year

Move over Seattle and Portland -- the Bay Area has already seen more rain this year than the Pacific Northwest.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Move over Seattle and Portland, the Bay Area has already seen more rain this year than the Pacific Northwest. ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says it's indicative of an El Nino year.

"We've received anywhere from 30 to 40 days of rain so far this year up and down the coast," said Nicco. "The Atmospheric Rivers have been hitting California much harder than they have been hitting Oregon and Washington. That's why we've had so much more rain."

The rain has helped snap the entire Bay Area out of a drought.



"San Francisco, San Jose and Santa Rosa have each received more than 45 days of rain so far this year," said Nicco. "Seattle has received 39 days of rain. Portland has received 42 days."

Nicco's Accuweather forecast shows the rain will over for a while in the Bay Area with sunshine heading our way.

