Bay Area gets more rain than Seattle and Portland so far this year

"We've received anywhere from 30 to 40 days of rain so far this year up and down the coast," said Nicco. "The Atmospheric Rivers have been hitting California much harder than they have been hitting Oregon and Washington. That's why we've had so much more rain."
The rain has helped snap the entire Bay Area out of a drought.
69 days so far this year. Look at how many of those contained rain along the West Coast. Hey #Portland #Seattle we found your rain...#BayArea #California pic.twitter.com/ZuWPCzT9jm— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) March 11, 2019
"San Francisco, San Jose and Santa Rosa have each received more than 45 days of rain so far this year," said Nicco. "Seattle has received 39 days of rain. Portland has received 42 days."
Nicco's Accuweather forecast shows the rain will over for a while in the Bay Area with sunshine heading our way.
