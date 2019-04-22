Bay Area to surge into 90s in first stretch of hot weather of 2019

ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says the Bay Area will feel the heat this week with five consecutive days of 80-degree weather, starting on Monday, before it really sizzles.
"The high will possibly reach 90 degrees on Tuesday with a better chance on Wednesday," said Nicco. "The last time the Bay Area dipped into the 90s was September 2018."
The stretch of hot weather will continue through at least Friday.
"It'll be 80s around the bay with 70s in the coast before temperatures tumble into average on Sunday," said Nicco.
These are the official reporting stations that could reach 90 this week and date the last time it was achieved.
Last day 90 or warmer:
Santa Rosa: 90 (9/26/18)
Napa: 90 (8/4/18)
Concord: 93 (9/24/18)
Livermore: 92 (9/27/19)
San Jose: 91 (9/20/18)
90 degree highs possible this week. Would be first time this year. I’ll have an updated forecast starting at 4:27 tomorrow morning.#JoinUs @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/ik5AQIBZem— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) April 22, 2019