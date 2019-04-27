Foggy weather, cooler temperatures for the Bay Area this weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Vacation time is over for Karl the Fog -- he is once again making his presence known in the San Francisco Bay Area.Residents along the coast woke up to foggy conditions over some areas of San Francisco, the Peninsula and the North Bay Friday. Sky 7 video shows fog blanketing parts of the coastline including valleys near Mt. Tamalpais in Marin County and near Pacifica in San Mateo County."Looks like this morning it was a few hundred feet thick near San Carlos," explained Anna Schneider, meteorologist for the National Weather Service's San Francisco Bay Area office in Monterey, Calif. "It's going to be pretty similar tomorrow where there will be areas of night and morning low clouds."Schneider said things will cool off in the Bay Area this weekend, with a storm system coming in impacting parts of Southern California -- but not the Bay Area."There might be some showers near Monterey, but nothing in San Francisco," Schneider said.