weather

Foggy weather, cooler temperatures for the Bay Area this weekend

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Vacation time is over for Karl the Fog -- he is once again making his presence known in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Residents along the coast woke up to foggy conditions over some areas of San Francisco, the Peninsula and the North Bay Friday. Sky 7 video shows fog blanketing parts of the coastline including valleys near Mt. Tamalpais in Marin County and near Pacifica in San Mateo County.

"Looks like this morning it was a few hundred feet thick near San Carlos," explained Anna Schneider, meteorologist for the National Weather Service's San Francisco Bay Area office in Monterey, Calif. "It's going to be pretty similar tomorrow where there will be areas of night and morning low clouds."

Schneider said things will cool off in the Bay Area this weekend, with a storm system coming in impacting parts of Southern California -- but not the Bay Area.

"There might be some showers near Monterey, but nothing in San Francisco," Schneider said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan franciscobay areasummerfogweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
How to keep your cat safe during a disaster or emergency
SF Bay Area remains cool as heat wave hits US
A/C repairman found dead in hot Arizona attic
Fire, damage in aftermath of Ridgecrest earthquake: VIDEO
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News