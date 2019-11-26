'Bomb cyclone' or 'bombogenesis' to drench Bay Area for the first time in at least 15 years

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A powerful winter phenomenon meteorologists call a "bomb cyclone" is set to drench the Bay Area Tuesday evening."Bomb cyclone, or bombogenesis, is a rapidly developing area of low pressure. In fact, it's been at least 15 years or more since we have experienced a bomb cyclone in the Bay Area," according to ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.A "bomb cyclone" is a mixture of blizzard-like conditions in our mountains with near hurricane force winds in Northern California with tropical storm force winds across the Bay Area."It's expected to bring extreme conditions as we head through the evening hours," said Nicco.Nicco's AccuWeather forecast shows the Bay Area will be hit with a 2 on the Storm Impact Scale on Tuesday, followed by more rain on Wednesday and Thursday. We get a break on Friday before the wet weather returns on Saturday, Sunday and Monday."Although the storm will be a 2 on the Storm Impact Scale, the intensity will be as strong as a 3 or 4 on our SIS," said Nicco. "But the window is so small, that's why it's a 2."Light to steady rain is set to arrive in North Bay by 12 p.m., according to Nicco. It will turn to moderate to heavy rain by 4 p.m.The wet weather is expected to get worse during Tuesday's evening commute."The storm will move through the heart of the Bay Area by 7 p.m. Downpours will cause hydroplaning and ponding on the roadways, that will last until at least 8 p.m. in much of the Bay Area," said Nicco.