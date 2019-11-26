storm

'Bomb cyclone' or 'bombogenesis' to drench Bay Area for the first time in at least 15 years

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A powerful winter phenomenon meteorologists call a "bomb cyclone" is set to drench the Bay Area Tuesday evening.

"Bomb cyclone, or bombogenesis, is a rapidly developing area of low pressure. In fact, it's been at least 15 years or more since we have experienced a bomb cyclone in the Bay Area," according to ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.

ACCUWEATHER FORECAST: 2-moderate storm arrives today

A "bomb cyclone" is a mixture of blizzard-like conditions in our mountains with near hurricane force winds in Northern California with tropical storm force winds across the Bay Area.

"It's expected to bring extreme conditions as we head through the evening hours," said Nicco.

Nicco's AccuWeather forecast shows the Bay Area will be hit with a 2 on the Storm Impact Scale on Tuesday, followed by more rain on Wednesday and Thursday. We get a break on Friday before the wet weather returns on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

RELATED: Flash Flood Watch for Kincade burn scar, other advisories as storm approaches Bay Area

"Although the storm will be a 2 on the Storm Impact Scale, the intensity will be as strong as a 3 or 4 on our SIS," said Nicco. "But the window is so small, that's why it's a 2."

Light to steady rain is set to arrive in North Bay by 12 p.m., according to Nicco. It will turn to moderate to heavy rain by 4 p.m.

VIDEO: Tips for how to drive safely on rainy days

The wet weather is expected to get worse during Tuesday's evening commute.

"The storm will move through the heart of the Bay Area by 7 p.m. Downpours will cause hydroplaning and ponding on the roadways, that will last until at least 8 p.m. in much of the Bay Area," said Nicco.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernorthern californiawindbay areasnowstormrainforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STORM
Bay Area residents change plans ahead of storm
Flash Flood Watch for Kincade burn scar as storm approaches
WATCH IN 60: Storm arrives today, Tartine reopens, Thanksgiving transit
First storm of season headed for the Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US aid worker from SF killed in Afghanistan attack, Pompeo says
AccuWeather forecast: 2-moderate storm arrives today
Bay Area residents change plans ahead of storm
Elite climber falls from Yosemite's El Capitan, rescued by fellow climbers
Flash Flood Watch for Kincade burn scar as storm approaches
Police dogs star in hilarious Thanksgiving sketch
White House lockdown lifted, Capitol evacuation canceled after airspace violation
Show More
Soaking rain to hit Bay Area for 1st time in 190 days
WATCH IN 60: Storm arrives today, Tartine reopens, Thanksgiving transit
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Blaze burning above Santa Barbara prompts evacuations
Berkeley yoga studios concerned about thefts
More TOP STORIES News