CHP says it doesn't need more business during storm after DUI arrest in Marin County

The CHP says Marin County roads are treacherous enough during this storm -- don't drive impaired. (CHP Marin)

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
The California Highway Patrol says Marin County roads are treacherous enough because of the storm without introducing impaired driving into the mix.

Marin CHP shared photos on its Facebook page and Twitter Tuesday after a car drove right off the road and down a hill on northbound 101 near Marinwood.

VIDEO: Strong storm slams Bay Area

"Once on scene it became apparent that there was more than weather playing into this crash," said the CHP. "After running the driver brought some field sobriety tests she was arrested for DUI."

The CHP added a stern message saying, "WE REALLY DON'T NEED ANY MORE BUSINESS TODAY".
