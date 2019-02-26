WE REALLY DON’T NEED ANY MORE BUSINESS TODAY



Our plate has been quite full since last night with all sorts of weather related calls. Just before 10 this morning we were called to a call of a vehicle that drove... https://t.co/HGbEV4ovlV — CHP Marin (@CHPMarin) February 26, 2019

The California Highway Patrol says Marin County roads are treacherous enough because of the storm without introducing impaired driving into the mix.Marin CHP shared photos on its Facebook page and Twitter Tuesday after a car drove right off the road and down a hill on northbound 101 near Marinwood."Once on scene it became apparent that there was more than weather playing into this crash," said the CHP. "After running the driver brought some field sobriety tests she was arrested for DUI."The CHP added a stern message saying, "WE REALLY DON'T NEED ANY MORE BUSINESS TODAY".