hurricane dorian

Cocaine washes ashore on Florida beach as Hurricane Dorian churns in Atlantic

MELBOURNE, Fla. -- A beachgoer found a package of cocaine washed up on a Florida beach by Hurricane Dorian.

As the storm skirted Florida's coastline Tuesday, the beachgoer found the package. Police said the package contained a kilogram of cocaine, which is typically worth thousands of dollars on the street.

Melbourne city spokeswoman Cheryl Mall told local newspaper Florida Today the beachgoer spotted the cocaine while watching the rough surf Tuesday and told a nearby police officer.

The package was labeled "dinamitar," which mean "dynamite" in Spanish. Police say the cocaine will be destroyed.

The brick washed ashore in Melbourne days after a beachgoer in nearby Cocoa Beach reportedly found a duffle bag stuffed with more than $300,000 worth of cocaine. According to Florida Today, the bag contained 15 wrapped bricks of powdered cocaine.

"There is a possibility that more will come onshore. Especially now with these conditions. It could be coming from anywhere," Cocoa Beach Police Department Manny Hernandez told the newspaper. "We're telling people to be cautious and not to grab or handle it because if there is an opening, it can go into your pores and you can overdose."

Federal customs agents took custody of the cocaine from Cocoa Beach, the newspaper reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherfloridacocaineillegal drugsbizarrehurricane doriandrughurricanedrugssevere weather
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE DORIAN
Disney donates $1 million to Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas
Bahamas fisherman's wife drowns before his eyes in Hurricane Dorian
Hurricane Dorian pummels the Bahamas: PHOTOS
Airbnb offers free housing for Hurricane Dorian evacuees
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chanel Miller goes public, woman Brock Turner convicted of assaulting
33 bodies recovered, 1 missing after Santa Barbara boat fire
LISTEN: Chilling distress calls from tragic SoCal boat fire
San Francisco calls NRA a 'domestic terrorist organization'
Officials to vote on all-electronic tolls for Bay Area bridges
Ghost Ship Jury continues to deliberate with new panel
Boat Fire: Santa Cruz students, Fremont teacher among victims on Conception
Show More
Chase Center kicks off first public event
Historical timeline of Bay Area bridge toll increases
Hollywood Hills man arrested in connection to Mac Miller's death
Woman accused of human trafficking, baby found in carry-on bag
Disney drops special look at Angelina Jolie as Maleficent
More TOP STORIES News