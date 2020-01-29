travel

Airbnb offers free Bahamas 'sabbatical' to boost hurricane-ravaged Caribbean island

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Airbnb is giving five people a free chance to spend a two-month sabbatical in the Bahamas in an attempt to boost the Caribbean island nation, damaged by Hurricane Dorian.

The San Francisco-based travel giant has offered other sabbaticals over the past year to promote the environment. For their latest offer, five people have a chance to visit the three islands within the Bahamas that were not affected by the storm: Andros, Eleuthera and Exumas.

The 'Bahamas Sabbatical' is a partnership with the Bahamas National Trust, a non-profit organization that manages the country's 32 national parks.

Applicants are required to be 18 years or older and be free to work throughout April and May. The group selected will help with coral reef restoration, ethical fishing and promote traditional agriculture in an effort to lift the tourist-dependent nation ravaged by last year's hurricane.

At least 67 people were killed and more than $3.4 billion in damage was caused when Hurricane Dorian swept through the country's hundreds of islands in October 2019.
