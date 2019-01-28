WEATHER

Declining air quality in Bay Area today

Air quality will be an issue today as a Spare the Air Day is in effect. The poorest air quality will be found in the North Bay, while the rest of the Bay Area will be under moderate air quality.

By
Air quality will be an issue on Monday as a Spare the Air Day is in effect. The poorest air quality will be found in the North Bay, while the rest of the Bay Area will be under moderate air quality.

You will notice a haze in our atmosphere during the day. High pressure currently over much of California acts like a lid in our atmosphere. Pollutants like exhaust from automobiles and smoke from fires gets trapped at the surface causing air quality to decline.

Those with sensitive respiratory issues should avoid being outside.

