Accuweather Forecast: Week begins dry, ends wet

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

Mostly cloudy and mild conditions envelop our neighborhoods this morning. Temperatures settle into the middle 40s to middle 50s during the morning commute.



Expect more clouds than blue in our sky today. You'll still need the sunglasses often. Highs remain above average, middle to upper 60s. Today is our 15th Winter Spare the Air Alert. Wood burning is banned until midnight. The North Bay has the best chance of experiencing poor air quality.

RELATED: Declining air quality in Bay Area today

The clouds and mild conditions linger tonight with lows in the middle 40s to lower 50s.

Tuesday:
Tomorrow features another day of high clouds, sunshine and milder than average low and high temperatures.

The storm door opens again Wednesday with stronger storms Friday and Sunday.

Temperatures:
Concord: 68/48
Fremont: 65/50
Oakland: 65/50
Redwood City: 64/47
San Francisco: 64/50
San Jose: 65/49
San Rafael: 64/50
Santa Rosa: 67/47

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 64 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 65 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 64 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny
Highs: 65 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees


