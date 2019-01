Accuweather Forecast: Week begins dry, ends wet

Temperatures:

Mostly cloudy and mild conditions envelop our neighborhoods this morning. Temperatures settle into the middle 40s to middle 50s during the morning commute.Expect more clouds than blue in our sky today. You'll still need the sunglasses often. Highs remain above average, middle to upper 60s. Today is our 15th Winter Spare the Air Alert . Wood burning is banned until midnight. The North Bay has the best chance of experiencing poor air quality.The clouds and mild conditions linger tonight with lows in the middle 40s to lower 50s.Tomorrow features another day of high clouds, sunshine and milder than average low and high temperatures.The storm door opens again Wednesday with stronger storms Friday and Sunday.Concord: 68/48Fremont: 65/50Oakland: 65/50Redwood City: 64/47San Francisco: 64/50San Jose: 65/49San Rafael: 64/50Santa Rosa: 67/47TODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 63 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 64 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 46 - 51 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 63 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 65 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 45 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 64 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Partly SunnyHighs: 65 - 67 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 46 - 51 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now