Flood advisory issued for some North Bay cities

SONOMA FLOODING

Flood Advisory in effect for South Santa Rosa, Sebastopol, Rohnert Park, Penngrove and Petaluma. Heavy rain is causing minor flooding in poor drainage areas. Do not drive through flooded roads. pic.twitter.com/UcKHjXdlar — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) January 7, 2019



It may seem like the storm is dying down, but we are not out of the woods yet.A Flood Advisory is in effect for several North Bay cities.The advisory lasts until about 9:00 p.m. Sunday.The following cities need to be on alert:Do not attempt to drive though flooded roads.Get the latest weather updates 24/7 where you live.