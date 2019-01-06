WEATHER

Flood advisory issued for some North Bay cities

This image shows a map of areas in the North Bay under a Flood Advisory on Sunday, Jan, 6, 2019. (KGO-TV)

By and Julianne Herrera
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
It may seem like the storm is dying down, but we are not out of the woods yet.

A Flood Advisory is in effect for several North Bay cities.


TIPS: How do you recover from hydroplaning?

The advisory lasts until about 9:00 p.m. Sunday.

The following cities need to be on alert:

  • South Santa Rosa

  • Sebastopol

  • Rohnert Park

  • Penngrove

  • Petaluma

RELATED: Track the weather on Live Doppler 7

Do not attempt to drive though flooded roads.

Get the latest weather updates 24/7 where you live.

EMBED More News Videos

Showers will be ending and winds will calm down from North to South overnight as our strong storm exits the region. Expect a lot of clouds and lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherbay areafloodingoceanswatersan francisco baystorm damagetree fallwindwind damageSan FranciscoPacificaGuerneville
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Embarcadero flooding prompts advisory from San Francisco officials
VIDEO: Water spout forms off Santa Cruz coast during storm
Powerful winds wreak havoc across Bay Area
WEATHER
Bay Area rain causes flight delays, flooding
Storm cancels concerts in San Jose, San Francisco
Sunday storm soaks Bay Area
Accuweather Forecast: Rain tapers off overnight
More Weather
Top Stories
Bay Area rain causes flight delays, flooding
Storm cancels concerts in San Jose, San Francisco
Sunday storm soaks Bay Area
VIDEO: Water spout forms off Santa Cruz coast during storm
Embarcadero flooding prompts advisory from San Francisco officials
Wind Advisory issued for much of the Bay Area as storm gains steam
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Rain tapers off overnight
Show More
Food stamp program could run out of funds if shutdown continues
2-alarm mobile home park fire displaces 9 in Vallejo
Watch ABC7's 'Midday Live' after 'The View'
Powerful winds wreak havoc across Bay Area
Cal football player dies after 'medical emergency'
More News