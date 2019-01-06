Flood advisory issued for some North Bay cities

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --It may seem like the storm is dying down, but we are not out of the woods yet.
A Flood Advisory is in effect for several North Bay cities.
SONOMA FLOODING— Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) January 7, 2019
Flood Advisory in effect for South Santa Rosa, Sebastopol, Rohnert Park, Penngrove and Petaluma. Heavy rain is causing minor flooding in poor drainage areas. Do not drive through flooded roads. pic.twitter.com/UcKHjXdlar
TIPS: How do you recover from hydroplaning?
The advisory lasts until about 9:00 p.m. Sunday.
The following cities need to be on alert:
- South Santa Rosa
- Sebastopol
- Rohnert Park
- Penngrove
- Petaluma
RELATED: Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
Do not attempt to drive though flooded roads.
Get the latest weather updates 24/7 where you live.