Giant wave-like cloud caught on camera

What looks like tsunami is actually a giant cloud moving over the town of Montesilvano.

MONTESILVANO, Italy (KGO) -- ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco has a fascinating timelapse out of Italy.

"This is what we call a shelf cloud," said Nicco. "it is created when the cold air in the front side of a thunderstorm comes rushing down to the ground. It hits the ground then accelerates forward."

The mesmerizing video was shared by Simone Cianci was taken on March 11.

"It's really fascinating to look at," said Nicco. "just know that once that shelf cloud passes it's going to get windy, really rainy and the possibility of hail, even tornadoes out of those thunderstorms that produce it."

