Hot and Cold: Bay Area microclimates on full display

SAN FRANCISCO --The Bay Area's famous microclimates were on full display.
Mid-afternoon temperatures ranged from about 60 degrees at coastal locations like Pacifica and Half Moon Bay to upper 90s at inland East Bay locations like Concord and Antioch.
FORECAST: It's hot and cold in the Bay Area
Of course, a 30-degree temperature range from coast to inland is quite typical on a mid-summer day in the Bay Area.
However, when we factor in the triple-digit temperatures that were measured today in places like Ukiah, Lakeport, and Vacaville, we see a more dramatic range of over 40 degrees.
Welcome to summer in the Bay Area!
