LATEST NUMBERS: Bay Area storm prompts power outages

The massive storm moving across the Bay Area Wednesday has prompted power outages for thousands of residents, PG&E reports.San Francisco: 63Peninsula: 4,437North Bay: 14,726East Bay: 336South Bay: 1,732Total Bay Area: 21,294Central Coast: 4,194Treat all low hanging and downed power lines as if they are energized and extremely dangerous.Keep yourself and others away from them.Be aware of trees, pools of water and other objects that may be in contact with power lines. If you see damaged power lines and electric equipment, call 911, and then notify PG&E at 1-800-743-5000.During an outage, use battery-operated flashlights, and not candles, due to the risk of fire. If you must use candles, keep them away from drapes, lampshades, holiday trees and small children. Do not leave candles unattended.At night, the streets will be much darker than usual and will look different. Follow all posted speed limits - or drive a bit slower. Use turn signals when changing lanes and especially at corners with crosswalks.If traffic signals are out or flashing red, come to a full stop at every intersection, and proceed as you would at a four-way stop.When driving, watch for children and pedestrians crossing streets in or out of the crosswalk. They may be wearing dark clothing and be difficult to see. If you are walking at night, take a flashlight with you and wear light-colored or light-reflective clothing.Stay inside! The safest place is in your car. The ground around your car may be energized.Honk the horn, roll down your window and yell for help.Warn others to stay away. Anyone who touches the equipment or ground around the vehicle may be injured.Use your mobile phone to call 911.Fire department, police and PG&E workers will tell you when it is safe to get out of the vehicle.