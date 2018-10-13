WILDFIRE

PG&E may shut down power for some East Bay and North Bay customers because of fire danger

PG&E announced Saturday night that because of extreme fire danger conditions it may turn power off for customers in Lake, Napa and Sonoma counties, among others. Alameda County said customers there could experience outages as well. (Shutterstock photo)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
PG&E announced it may shut down power for some North Bay and other California customers because of the potential for extreme fire danger beginning Saturday night through Sunday.

Alameda County said customers there could experience outages as well.

RELATED: Fire danger in the Bay Area to increase Sunday, extreme caution advised

PG&E said customers in the following counties could see their power turned off on Saturday night or Sunday: Lake, Napa, Sonoma, Yuba, Butte, Sierra, Placer, Nevada, El Dorado, Plumas, Calaveras and Amador.

RELATED: New PG&E policy may cut off electricity to Bay Area customers during high fire danger

The following is a full list of counties and cities that could experience some outages, according to PG&E:

  • Lake County (Clearlake, Clearlake Oaks, Clearlake Park, Cobb, Finley, Hidden Valley Lake, Kelseyville, Lakeport, Lower Lake, Middletown)

  • Napa County (Angwin, Calistoga, Deer Park, Lake Berryessa, Napa, Pope Valley, Saint Helena)

  • Sonoma County (Cloverdale, Geyserville, Healdsburg, Santa Rosa)

  • Yuba County (Brownsville, Camptonville, Challenge, Dobbins, Marysville, Oregon House, Strawberry Valley)

  • Butte County (Berry Creek, Brush Creek, Clipper Mills, Feather Falls, Forbestown, Oroville)

  • Sierra County (Alleghany, Downieville, Goodyears Bar, Pike City, Sierra City)

  • Placer County (Alta, Applegate, Auburn, Baxter, Colfax, Dutch Flat, Emigrant Gap, Foresthill, Gold Run, Loomis, Meadow Vista, Weimar)

  • Nevada County (Chicago Park, Grass Valley, Nevada City, North San Juan, Penn Valley, Rough and Ready, Soda Springs, Washington)

  • El Dorado County (Aukum, Camino, Coloma, Cool, Diamond Springs, El Dorado, Fair Play, Garden Valley, Georgetown, Greenwood, Grizzly Flats, Kelsey, Kyburz, Mount Aukum, Omo Ranch, Pacific House, Placerville, Pollock Pines, Shingle Springs, Silver Fork, Somerset, Strawberry, Twin Bridges)

  • Amador County (Fiddletown, Jackson, Pine Grove, Pioneer, Plymouth, Sutter Creek, Volcano)

  • Plumas County (La Porte)

  • Calaveras (Glencoe, Mokelumne Hill, Mountain Ranch, Rail Road Flat, West Point, Wilseyville)
