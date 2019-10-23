Weather

Bay Area soaked in sunshine instead of rain during unusually warm October

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Where's the rain? The Bay Area is soaked in sunshine with 90s in the forecast through Friday. ABC7 News Meteorologist Drew Tuma says October rainfall is below average.

"October is known as the beginning of our rainy season, typically we are soaked in rain, but we have been soaked in sunshine for much of this month," said Tuma.

Rain has not been the story this month, it's all about the sunshine and the warm weather.

"Over an inch of rain is typical in San Francisco, over two inches in Santa Rosa and over one inch in Oakland, but we have barely picked up a trace of rain in the last 23 days," said Tuma.

Don't put away your summer clothes just yet.

"Temperatures are well above average for this time of year and this warmth will hold for the next couple of days," said Tuma.
