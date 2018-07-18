WEATHER

Santa Monica beaches evacuated due to lightning from electrical storm

EMBED </>More Videos

All Santa Monica beach areas were evacuated Wednesday due to lightning from an electrical storm, city officials said.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. --
Lightning strikes from an electrical storm prompted the evacuation of all beach areas in Santa Monica on Wednesday.

Officials posted about the evacuation on the city's twitter account, advising everyone to evacuate from the ocean and beach areas and to seek cover indoors.

Here's a look at the weather forecast in LA from our sister station KABC, and here's a look at the forecast where you live.

VIDEO: Beach lightning safety tips
EMBED More News Videos

501 people have been killed by lightning in Florida since 1959.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherlightningevacuationbeachesrainstormSanta MonicaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Summer storm drops rain on parts of Southland
WEATHER
Hwy 1 near Big Sur reopens 14 months after massive landslide
AccuWeather Forecast: Warmest day of the week
Stockton couple says tree 'exploded' in yard
Download the ABC7 News AccuWeather app!
More Weather
Top Stories
Measure to split California pulled from November ballot
Family says 5-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Travis Air Force Base
San Bernardino infant first to die from whooping cough since 2016
Parents charged in infant's death after placing him on 'time out'
Judge to determine voting districts for Santa Clara after possible system violation
eBay cutting nearly 300 jobs
ESPYs 2018: Aly Raisman among athletes to be recognized
Hwy 1 near Big Sur reopens 14 months after massive landslide
Show More
Bode Miller's wife opens up about daughter's drowning death
2 firefighters injured battling wildfire near Yosemite National Park
Thailand soccer team rescued from cave released from hospital
McDonalds giving away free fries for the rest of the year
Former Marine Jake Wood to receive ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
More News