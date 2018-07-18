WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Warmest day of the week

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast. (KGO)




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your AccuWeather Forecast

Wednesday will begin with grey skies for many of us along with coastal drizzle. We see sunnier skies midday and into the afternoon we expect some high clouds streaming in from the south. It will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid 60s to upper 90s. Overnight our fog redevelops on the coast with patchy fog in the Bay. Lows are on the mild side in the low 50s to mid 60s.

Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android

Santa Rosa 90
San Francisco 71
Oakland 77
San Jose 87
Concord 96

Coast:
Today: Clouds to Some Sun
Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 70s
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Drizzle
Lows: Low to Mid 50s

North Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Mid 70s to Mid 90s
Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Low 50s to Mid 60s

East Bay:
Today: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 50s

Inland:
Today: Sunny, Warm
Highs: Mid to Upper 90s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s

Peninsula:
Today: Clouds to Sun
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid to Upper 50s

South Bay:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Upper 80s to Mid 90s
Tonight: Mainly Clear
Lows: Upper 50s to Low 60s

Thursday:
Morning fog with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. A bit of a cooler day with highs in the mid 60s to mid 90s.

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Santa Monica beaches evacuated due to lightning
Hwy 1 near Big Sur reopens 14 months after massive landslide
Stockton couple says tree 'exploded' in yard
Download the ABC7 News AccuWeather app!
More Weather
Top Stories
Measure to split California pulled from November ballot
Family says 5-year-old girl sexually assaulted at Travis Air Force Base
SoCal infant first to die from whooping cough since 2016
Parents charged in infant's death after placing him on 'time out'
Judge to determine voting districts for Santa Clara after possible system violation
eBay cutting nearly 300 jobs
ESPYs 2018: Aly Raisman among athletes to be recognized
Hwy 1 near Big Sur reopens 14 months after massive landslide
Show More
Bode Miller's wife opens up about daughter's drowning death
2 firefighters injured battling wildfire near Yosemite National Park
Thailand soccer team rescued from cave released from hospital
McDonalds giving away free fries for the rest of the year
Former Marine Jake Wood to receive ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
More News