SKY7 captures April's Pink Moon over Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Keep an eye out for the Pink Moon Friday night."April's full moon is known as the Pink Moon and SKY7 actually captured it looking pink because of the high clouds and early morning sunrise," said ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.The moon's name comes from the early spring flower known as the "moss pink" or wild ground phlox flower.If you are wondering when is the best time to see the Pink Moon?"The Pink Moon was technically the fullest at about 4:18 Friday morning. It will be almost full again Friday night, so if you missed it this morning be sure to look up," said Nicco.Nicco's Accuweather forecast shows Friday's moonrise at 8:21 p.m. The moon will set Saturday at 6:58 a.m.