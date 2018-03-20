WEATHER

Spring off to wet start as storms move through Bay Area

Welcome to spring, 2018. (KGO)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Welcome to spring, 2018! The season began today at 9:15 AM Pacific time, but the weather that accompanied its arrival didn't seem very spring-like.

We have had light to moderate rain, occasionally gusty wind, and a winter-like chill in the air.

FORECAST: Spring storm door opens

Temperatures may rise a few degrees tomorrow, but rainy and windy conditions will persist for the next two days, finally tapering off to light showers on Friday.

If you're hoping for weather that actually looks and feels like spring-sunnier, milder, drier--this weekend may be more to your liking.

VIDEO: Tips for how to drive safely on rainy days
We all know Bay Area roads can get a little crazy in the rain. Here are some tips on how to stay safe.

