Spring off to wet start as storms move through Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Welcome to spring, 2018! The season began today at 9:15 AM Pacific time, but the weather that accompanied its arrival didn't seem very spring-like.
We have had light to moderate rain, occasionally gusty wind, and a winter-like chill in the air.
FORECAST: Spring storm door opens
Temperatures may rise a few degrees tomorrow, but rainy and windy conditions will persist for the next two days, finally tapering off to light showers on Friday.
If you're hoping for weather that actually looks and feels like spring-sunnier, milder, drier--this weekend may be more to your liking.
KEEP SCROLLING: Helpful weather stories, resources for when it gets rainy where you live.
VIDEO: Tips for how to drive safely on rainy days
WATCH LIVE: Track the rain with Live Doppler 7
RELATED: ABC7's Storm Impact Scale explained
Click here to download the ABC7 News App to get your weather forecast on the go. And make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.