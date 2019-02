Updated an hour ago

Power back on at 7-11 on Winchester and W. Hedding in San Jose/Santa Clara border. PG&E crews have moved on. Still waiting to see if all 661 customers have their power back. pic.twitter.com/uKVvEk6R3I — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) February 27, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- While the North Bay was soaked from this latest storm, the South Bay escaped the deluge of water.The rain finally arrived overnight. Flooding was not an issue, with the amount of rain very small compared to the North Bay.But it did contribute to a few problems.Cars were crawling on northbound Highway 17 near Redwood Estates. A non-injury crash was pushed over to the shoulder but traffic was slowed down considerably.Mud and rocks came down on to Old San Jose RoadHillsides having just about enough of the wet weather.Fog was also making visibility an issue on the roads.PG&E crews were working in the rain, trying to get power back on for about 660 customers near Valley Fair Mall on the San Jose-Santa Clara border.The lights went out at about 10:45 Tuesday night.A 7-11 on the corner of Winchester Boulevard and West Hedding Street was in the dark overnight."I'm just waiting for the power," said employee Bittu Singh.And just before 6, Bittu Singh got what he wanted.Power was restored, 7-11 back in business and customers back inside.The rain, though, still lingered.