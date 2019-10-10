Streets, houses go dark as PG&E starts outages in East Bay, South Bay, Santa Cruz County

LIGHTS ARE OUT in Lafayette! We were pulling out of the parking lot, when Whole Foods went dark. ⁦@PGE4Me⁩ says power shutoffs in the East Bay will take place through Midnight. pic.twitter.com/WgPTHkDYCs — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) October 10, 2019

Reports from @PGE4Me that they are shutting off power now in Alameda County. Also residents advising us they have lost power in the Oakland affected areas. — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) October 10, 2019

@PGE4Me has confirmed that they have begun shutting off power to the predefined areas of @AlamedaCounty — Alameda County Office of Emergency Services (@AlamedaCoAlert) October 10, 2019

The lights have started to go out across the Bay Area around 11 PM Wednesday night. PG&E said that the outages could take until midnight to be completed.Stores, homes and streets went dark in the East Bay as PG&E's phase 2 of the power shutoffs took effect.Over 200,000 customers are expected to be affected.Contra Costa County tweeted at 10:56 PM that they were getting reports of outages.About 513,000 customers were part of the first phase of this Public Safety Power Shutoff in Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, El Dorado, Glenn, Humboldt, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, Yolo and Yuba counties.PG&E said in a press conference that they were able to reconfigure some of their lines and re-energize 44,000 of the over 500,000 customers currently without power.They are currently working on a mainline that, if they can get it safely re-energized, could bring power back to between 60,000 and 80,000 more customers.Before the outages hair salons and restaurants were busy-- last minute electrical luxuries in the East Bay.Whole Foods workers in Lafayette stayed late to transfer refrigerated inventory to freezer trucks in their parking lot."We stopped taking reservations because of the outage," said Thor Kennedy, who works at the Walnut Creek Marriott.Kennedy says the hotel is backed up with portable generators, but it's only enough power for the common areas, so they're handing out extra supplies to guests."We sourced as many flashlights that we possibly could and glow sticks that were passing out to our guests."A guest, visiting from a Caribbean Island, is impressed that at least Californians know that dangerous fire weather is behind the planned outage."I'm just really glad that we at least know what the reason is, because every once in a while, a planned power outage will take place back home in Trinidad and we have know idea why it's happening, it's just happening because," said Brandon O'Brien.Across the street, drivers pulled into fuel-up at a Chevron, only to discover everyone else got there first. There was no gas left at the pumps, though there was some sympathy for the embattled utility."I honestly can't blame PG&E for safety reasons," said Sean Duncan, who lives in Walnut Creek.Safety is top of mind for Contra Costa County Fire Protection District, which upped staffing and wildfire fighting equipment overnight."We have a lot of unburned fuel on the ground from the rains last winter and spring... and with the high winds, that's the big problem tonight, we could very easily get into a situation where a wildfire got away from us, that's the last thing we want to happen," said Con Fire's public information officer, Steve Hill.