social distancing

Shedd Aquarium penguins star in adorable social distancing PSA

CHICAGO -- The penguins from Chicago's Shedd Aquarium are now the stars of a new PSA from Illinois Governor JB Pritzker's office highlighting the importance of social distancing.

The penguins have now joined the ranks Jane Lynch, Chance the Rapper and other celebrities in helping to get the message out about the importance of practicing safe social distancing to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

RELATED: Shedd Aquarium penguins visit beluga whales on latest field trip amid closure for coronavirus outbreak

Gov. JB Pritzker waddled alongside the penguins, and encouraged everyone to practice social distancing, even Wellington the rock hopper in his latest of public safety videos.

RELATED: Shedd Aquarium penguins take a tour amid closure for coronavirus outbreak

"Every resident of our state, whether you're 8 or 80-years-old, has an important role in keeping us all healthy," Pritzker said. "Staying home, washing your hands and avoiding gatherings are the most important things we can do right now, even Wellington agrees."

Pritzker even used schools of fish to demonstrate crowds to avoid.

"Shedd Aquarium is proud to partner with the state of Illinois to support and promote the unifying message of 'All in Illinois,'" said President and CEO Bridget C. Coughlin, Ph.D.

"We sincerely hope the incredible connection and joy the aquatic world brings to millions of guests each year will also help to amplify this important message to millions more during this unprecedented time when we all must do our part to stay healthy and safe,' she said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagoloopsocial distancingjb pritzkercoronavirus illinoiscute animalsu.s. & worldstaying healthy
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SOCIAL DISTANCING
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Family celebrates grandpa's 107th birthday in San Ramon
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Man creates special date nights for pregnant wife at Chicago hospital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
Show More
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
New rules released for churches to resume in-person worship
Bay Area front-line workers receive high-flying salute
Newsom says counties can begin reopening in-store retail shopping
'Hero' UPS driver stops to fix American flag
More TOP STORIES News