disney

Disneyland, Walt Disney World resorts tease announcement to change in social-distancing rules

More information is expected to be published on the Disney Parks blog Thursday.
EMBED <>More Videos

Disneyland, Walt Disney World resorts to relax social-distancing rules

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Walt Disney World resorts could be announcing a major change in their COVID-19 social-distancing rules Thursday.

The theme parks on Wednesday released a teaser video about the possible change in health protocols.

The clip shows a hand unlocking a velvet rope and Mickey Mouse waving for people to come inside and giving out hugs.

"The moment we've been waiting for Check the Disney Parks Blog tomorrow for more details!" the post read.

"HUGS ARE BACK," one commenter responded.

"I'm literally crying thinking about my girls getting to hug all their favorite characters," another commenter added.

The company has yet to announce an official change in protocols. More information is expected to be published on the Disney Parks blog Thursday.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfloridaanaheimcaliforniasocial distancingdisneydisneylanddisney worldcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DISNEY
Bay Area Latinos celebrate 'Encanto' win at the Oscars
Marvel lineup: Here's what's coming out in 2022
Disney donates over 11,000 books to kids in need
Stars celebrate end of long awards season at Oscars after-parties
TOP STORIES
Biden planning to tap oil reserve to control gas prices
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Parts of Bay Area could hit 90 degrees next week
Biden to mark Transgender Day of Visibility with new actions
SF doctor says not everyone would benefit from 2nd booster shot
Verizon customers report spam text messages coming from user's phones
Chris Rock performs 1st show since Will Smith slapped him at Oscars
Show More
I-Team obtains emails at center of San Mateo PPE controversy
Will Smith refused to leave Oscars, broke conduct code, Academy says
Eviction fears loom as CA rent relief program expires in 24hrs
Survey: Nearly half of US companies add new perks to attract employees
CHP investigating armed carjacking on Bay Bridge
More TOP STORIES News