shooting

2 injured in Campbell shooting sending panic through Westmont High stadium during football game

The shooting took place in Westmont high's parking lot, where a game was being played between St. Francis and Serra High Schools.
EMBED <>More Videos

2 injured in shooting outside high school football game in Campbell

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KGO) -- Two people are injured after a shooting near a high school football game in Campbell Friday night, according to San Jose police.

The shooting took place around 9 p.m. in the parking lot of Westmont High School, where a division championship game was being played between St. Francis and Serra high schools.

It sent panic through the stadium, where the gunshots could be heard.



Video posted to social media shows one team dropped to the ground, while the other ran for cover.

No one in the stadium was hurt, but two adults in the parking lot were injured, police said.

Both were taken to the hospital with what officials say are non-life-threatening injuries.

The game resumed a short time later.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
campbellsan josesjpdhigh schoolshootingdouble shootinghigh school footballinvestigation
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Tesla employee charged with murder in death of co-worker
Video shows 14-year-old open fire on pizza shop robbery suspect
Antioch standoff suspect was wearing body armor, police say
School district faces 2 $100M suits after Oxford HS shooting
TOP STORIES
Marin Co. JFK expert discusses secret documents just made public
Mario Gonzalez's family files lawsuit against Alameda, police
Experts share how they're avoiding COVID while holiday traveling
'Matrix' movie premiere in SF brings inconvenience merchants say
Special audience previews SJ Nutcracker at historic theatre
Last full moon of 2021, December's cold moon, rises tonight
Doctor urges people to take omicron seriously ahead of holidays
Show More
California marijuana companies warn of impending industry collapse
Biden marks 49th anniversary of 1972 car crash that killed wife, baby
Unvaccinated should anticipate winter of death, White House warns
Ben Affleck clarifies his remarks about marriage to Jennifer Garner
Pfizer shot fails to provide expected immunity for kids 2-5 in trials
More TOP STORIES News