Make Yourself Count in the 2020 Census

By Michelle Young
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With the 2020 Census deadline quickly approaching, California residents have until Wednesday, Sept. 30 to complete the form and make themselves count.

Our ability to fund emergency services, new schools, reduced lunch programs, Medicaid, and housing aid all rely on this Census data.

CENSUS 2020: From what it is to why it's important, here's what you need to know.

An accurate population count is especially important in historically undercounted communities that have been hardest hit by COVID-19 and the economic effects of the pandemic.

If your household hasn't responded yet, it's not too late to do so. You can self-respond now at 2020census.gov.

If you have questions or need assistance with responding, join ABC7 News and the Disney Television Group for our Census phone bank.

On September 9 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., you can call (844) 432-9832. Volunteers with the Hispanic Federation will be available to answer Census-related questions and connect you with certified enumerators to get you counted.
