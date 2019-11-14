What we know about the suspect in the Saugus High School shooting

By ABC7.com Staff
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. -- At 7:38 a.m. Thursday the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department received a call about an active shooter at Saugus High School.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in a press conference Thursday morning that the suspect has been identified as a 16-year-old male who is a student at the school and Thursday is his birthday.

Witnesses and video surveillance identified the suspect.

Authorities said the suspect shot five fellow students, two fatally, at Saugus High School before turning the .45-caliber handgun on his own head.

Officials said video shows the shooter pull out a gun in the quad and shoot the victims with the gun, with no more bullets left.

Capt. Ken Wegener said during the press conference that a search warrant was being conducted at the suspect's house, and his girlfriend and mother were at the local police station for questioning.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa claritahigh schoolactive shooterstudent diesstudents
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
LIVE: Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting kills 2, injures 4
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting kills 2, injures 4
Source: Arrests in Marin raid related to deadly Orinda party shooting
Saugus High students describe chaotic scene as gunman opens fire
BART rider in sandwich controversy to file lawsuit
Read student's heartbreaking text to mom during Saugus shooting
Prosecutors request 'immediate trial' for Bay Area men held in Italian officer's death
Police radio recordings released from deadly Santa Clarita school shooting
Show More
Some PG&E customers say they got billed for electricity during shutoffs
Get help with mental health issues
Lagunitas holding Kincade Fire fundraiser to help support relief efforts
AccuWeather forecast: Coolest day of week, drizzle then sprinkles
Joe Montana statue vandalized at Levi's Stadium, suspect arrested
More TOP STORIES News