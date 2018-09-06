Wildfire near Redding nearly triples in size, triggers closure of I-5

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4157384" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Witness video gives us just a sense of the fear a Shasta County wildfire is causing as flames surround a highway and shut down Interstate 5 near Redding.

Interstate 5 remains closed in Shasta County because of a fast-moving wildfire. The Delta Fire is burning about ten miles north of Redding. So far, the fire has grown to 23 square miles and has zero percent containment. It was 8 square miles on Wednesday.Thousands of people were stuck after it ignited Wednesday just before 1 p.m. There were abandoned trucks destroyed by the flames as the fire jumped I-5."It felt like it was coming to us so some of the guys that were in front of us, I don't know like five or ten trucks in front of us were closer to it, they had to drop their trailers and turn around," said Julio Vega, motorist.The U.S. Forest Service has launched a full aircraft attack and ground response.Officials say the cause of the fire was human, but they did not go into specifics.