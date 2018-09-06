WILDFIRE

Wildfire near Redding nearly triples in size, triggers closure of I-5

EMBED </>More Videos

The Delta Fire is burning about ten miles north of Redding. So far, 5,000 acres have burned and there is zero percent containment. (KGO-TV)

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --
Interstate 5 remains closed in Shasta County because of a fast-moving wildfire. The Delta Fire is burning about ten miles north of Redding. So far, the fire has grown to 23 square miles and has zero percent containment. It was 8 square miles on Wednesday.

Thousands of people were stuck after it ignited Wednesday just before 1 p.m. There were abandoned trucks destroyed by the flames as the fire jumped I-5.

"It felt like it was coming to us so some of the guys that were in front of us, I don't know like five or ten trucks in front of us were closer to it, they had to drop their trailers and turn around," said Julio Vega, motorist.

VIDEO: Close encounter with wildfire burning next to I-5 near Redding caught on camera
EMBED More News Videos

Witness video gives us just a sense of the fear a Shasta County wildfire is causing as flames surround a highway and shut down Interstate 5 near Redding.



The U.S. Forest Service has launched a full aircraft attack and ground response.

Officials say the cause of the fire was human, but they did not go into specifics.

Get the latest stories and videos on wildfires burning across California, here.

PHOTOS: A look at wildfires burning across California
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfireI-5firefighterscal fireroad closurefireNorthern California
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
2,000-acre fire closes I-5 north of Redding
Close encounter with wildfire next to I-5 near Redding caught on camera
WILDFIRE
2,000-acre fire closes I-5 north of Redding
Close encounter with wildfire next to I-5 near Redding caught on camera
First home completed in Santa Rosa's Fountaingrove after North Bay Fires
Wildfire in Kelseyville prompts evacuations
More wildfire
Top Stories
Ford recalls 2 million pickup trucks; seat belts can cause fires
Cops search home of NJ couple who raised money for homeless man
AccuWeather Forecast: Warming trend begins today
CHP tests ShotSpotter tech along Highway 4 in Contra Costa County
Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan drowned after drinking
Presentation HS president resigns amid accusations she mishandled reports of sex abuse
What has changed since the Equifax data breach one year ago?
San Francisco's Levi Strauss takes anti-gun stance
Show More
Lawmakers to probe government response to Hurricane Maria in public hearing
SFSU grad, cancer survivor struck, killed by stray bullet in Chicago
Close encounter with wildfire next to I-5 near Redding caught on camera
Bringing Coho Salmon back to Lagunitas Creek with bulldozers
San Francisco's Millennium Tower is leaning, sinking and now cracking
More News