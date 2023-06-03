  • Watch Now

Rare sighting: Wolverine spotted by multiple witnesses in Sierra Nevada Mountains

Saturday, June 3, 2023 1:11AM
Wolverine spotted by multiple witnesses in Sierra Nevada Mountains
There have been multiple sightings of a Wolverine in the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

SIERRA NEVADA MOUTAINS, Calif. (KGO) -- There have been multiple sightings of a Wolverine in the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife analyzed photos of the wolverine sent from people at different locations.

MORE: Raccoons have pool party in California man's backyard: VIDEO

CDFW confirmed the images appeared to be the same animal.

Two sightings happened in the Inyo National Forest. There was a third sighting in Yosemite National Park.

Only two wolverines have been confirmed in the state over the last 100 years

