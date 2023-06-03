Rare sighting: Wolverine spotted by multiple witnesses in Sierra Nevada Mountains

There have been multiple sightings of a Wolverine in the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

SIERRA NEVADA MOUTAINS, Calif. (KGO) -- There have been multiple sightings of a Wolverine in the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife analyzed photos of the wolverine sent from people at different locations.

CDFW confirmed the images appeared to be the same animal.

Two sightings happened in the Inyo National Forest. There was a third sighting in Yosemite National Park.

Only two wolverines have been confirmed in the state over the last 100 years

