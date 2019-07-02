Sheriff: Woman claims to be mother of girl left at Sacramento County firehouse

By Tim Jue
SACRAMENTO COUNTY (KGO) -- A woman has stepped forward claiming to be the mother of a girl who was left at a Sacramento firehouse Sunday.

Detectives believe the woman is, in fact, the girl's mom and investigators are working to confirm the relationship.

"An investigation into the facts surrounding the circumstances described below revealed that the events occurred within the City of Sacramento," Sacremento County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

The investigation will be handled by the Sacramento Police Department, officials said.



Detectives with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said people who have information about who the girl is should call investigators at (916) 874-5115 or contact Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.

People can also leave tips anonymously through the Sacramento County Sheriff's website at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sacramentochild abandonedfire departmentssacramentoinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Investigators need help IDing girl left at firehouse
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News