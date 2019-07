Woman killed, man survives apparent home explosion in Charlotte

EMBED >More News Videos Charlotte firefighters responding to home destroyed by apparent explosion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A woman was killed and a man survived an apparent home explosion in Charlotte on Tuesday afternoon.It happened just before 2 p.m. at a home on James Jack Lane off Ballantyne Commons Parkway that is estimated to be worth more than $1.5 million.The Charlotte Fire Department confirmed to WSOC the house collapsed due to a fire.Firefighters said a man made several calls to 911 to say he was trapped in the home after the explosion.That man was later identified as homeowner Dr. Jebran Karam, a cardiologist and CEO of Raleigh General Hospital in Beckley, West Virginia. He was rescued and airlifted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.The Charlotte Fire Department said in a news conference that they later recovered a second person in the rubble, but that person had died.Authorities said they were able to locate the woman, 58-year-old Rania Karam, with the help of Karam.It is unclear what the relationship was between the two.A neighbor said she felt her house shake at the time of the incident."It shook...like I shook and I said, 'oh!' and I walked for a second, and something just told me to turn around and walk back and I turned around and all of the neighbors just started running out of their houses," the neighbor said.Officials said there are two patients being evaluated from surrounding homes for non-life-threatening injuries.It's unknown how many people were inside the home.