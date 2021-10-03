'Don't control our bodies': Thousands march across Bay Area to defend women's reproductive rights

A rallying cry was heard near San Francisco's Civic Center Saturday supporting women's reproductive rights.
#HappeningNow Thousands marching in #SF to protect Roe v. Wade & #ReproductiveRights pic.twitter.com/8Ssc0zZbiA— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) October 2, 2021
"Why I'm here, is so my daughters can be protected and have their rights so men don't control our bodies," said Lynette Harris from Marin County.
"My name is Marlo Rodriguez, I'm a registered nurse and abortion is a health care right for women."
Last month, a Texas state law that bans abortions after six weeks, with no exceptions for rape or incest went into effect. The Supreme Court denied a request to block the Texas bill.
"I can't stand it that a women can't choose what to do with her body, that we have to have the Supreme Court intervening in our lives," said Nancy Kato from San Francisco.
RELATED: Motivated by restrictive new abortion law in Texas, women's marches sweep country
By noontime, thousands of people joined the march to the foot of Market Street.
"I'm out here with all these people, women, men, because we respect that women are human beings, who have to have basic control of their bodies," said activist Xochil Johnson.
In the South Bay, protesters marched to San Jose City Hall with the same message.
Activists fear the Supreme Court could impose restrictions to Roe v. Wade in the future.