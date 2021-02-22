Weather

World's largest snow maze nearly doubles in size to allow for social distancing

ST. ADOLPHE, Manitoba (KGO) -- A snow maze in Canada, known as the world's largest, is even bigger this year to make sure everyone has enough room for social distancing.

"A Maze in Corn" earned itself a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2019.

"With COVID and everything, we wanted to make it bigger. And so this year, it's about 91 percent bigger than the world's largest title that we hold now," said co-owner Angie Masse.

The massive labyrinth in Manitoba took six weeks to build. It includes wider paths to give people more room for people to pass safely.

"We love outdoor entertainment," said Masse. "We run the corn maze in the summer and the Sunflower Expo. And as we get to fall, we have the hunted forest. Then we are like, we need to do something in the wintertime. We love mazes. Now we are into snow mazing!"

For many who have been quarantined in their homes and dealing with travel restrictions, it's a chance to stretch their legs and add a little adventure.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersocial distancingentertainmentamazing videosnowwinterfamilyu.s. & worldcanadafun stufflost and found
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US COVID deaths at brink of 500K, confirming virus' tragic reach
Newsom gives update on CA's vaccination efforts
NASA unveils new video of rover landing on Mars | LIVE
Historic SF Victorian home moves to new location
Bay Area could join red tier soon: Here's what will change
Nurse caring for COVID patients in SF has memorabilia stolen
Berkeley teachers to be vaccinated as schools prepare to reopen
Show More
Capitol police officer recalls chaos of Jan. 6 attack
CDC study: Teachers key to COVID-19 infections in 1 district
Biden boosts pandemic lending to smallest businesses
California COVID-19 cases decline: 3 reasons why
Daft Punk splits up after 28 years
More TOP STORIES News