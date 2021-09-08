Hulu's 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga' cast talks season 2

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11006402" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Actor Uyoata Udi, who plays Inspectah Deck, talks about season 2 of Hulu's "Wu-Tang: An American Saga."

The Clan is back in season 2 of Hulu's hit drama-biopic series "Wu-Tang: An American Saga." The series follows members of the iconic Wu-Tang Clan in a fictionalized account of how they came together amid the crack cocaine epidemic in the early 1990s."Not only do fans deserve a season 2," TJ Atoms said, "it's so big for the culture, I feel like their story deserves to be really understood and heard."The actor told On The Red Carpet's Karl Schmid that season 2 is "really taking things to the next level," as fans can finally see the Wu-Tang Clan making music as a group."This show is about brotherhood, it's about community. It's about a group of men, and young men at that, who come together to make something greater than themselves," actor Uyoata Udi said.This season, Udi makes his debut as Wu-Tang member Inspectah Deck (previously portrayed by Joey Bada$$ in season 1).Atoms returns to the screen in his breakout role as Russell "Ason Unique" Jones aka Ol' Dirty Bastard (O.D.B.) and says the late rapper's family gave their blessing for Atoms to take on this role."A lot of people don't know how O.D.B. really was. We know the flamboyant O.D.B., the very outspoken O.D.B.... [but] he was a little soft dude on the inside, like he really cared for people," Atoms said.Throughout the series, the Clan members struggle with life in the projects, torn between a life of crime and music -- their ticket to a better life."Music is the weapon and that's what you're seeing in 'Wu-Tang' season 2," Udi said. "It allows them to be free from their circumstance, their environment that was locking them down."