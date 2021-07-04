World War II

Chinese American WWII veterans honored with Congressional Gold Medals in San Francisco

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Chinese American WWII vets honored with Gold Medals in SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A special series of events is happening this Fourth of July weekend to recognize overlooked veterans of World War II. The Congressional Gold Medal is being presented to Bay Area Chinese American veterans and their families.

An event was held Saturday at the national headquarters of the Chinese American Citizens Alliance in San Francisco Chinatown. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) made opening remarks.


An estimated 20,000 Chinese Americans served in all branches of the U.S. military, even though 40% of them were excluded by law at the time from citizenship. History shows that they served with pride and valor.

RELATED: Black WWII veteran who was denied the Purple Heart due to racism finally receives the honor at 99

Congress authorized the medal, its highest civilian honor, in 2018. Many World War II veterans are no longer alive, so in those cases the medals will be presented to their next-of-kin. One Congressional Gold Medal has been struck by the U.S. Mint, which will go to the Smithsonian Institution. The others are replicas.

This recognition comes 76 years after the end of World War II. Besides the San Francisco events being held this weekend, regional ceremonies will be held in other cities. A national ceremony and gala will be held Sept. 28-30 in Washington, D.C.

RELATED: Japanese-American World War II veteran receives a hero's welcome in French village he helped liberate

"These men and women served with dignity and for the rights that they necessarily didn't earn at that time. But for all of us who now who enjoy the privileges of being Americans. And they're being recognized for the first time in 75 years. That is a blessing from God," retired Rear Adm. Jonathan A. Yuen said.

More information about the recognition project can be found here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscowarjuly fourthworld war iirace in americarace and culture4th of julychinatownveteranshistory4th of july eventasian americanu.s. & worldjuly 4thveteran
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WORLD WAR II
Oldest US veteran of WWII celebrates his 112th birthday
Congressional Gold Medal presented to Chinese American WWII veterans
Take Flight with the GEICO Skytypers
My father's Congressional Gold Medal really is a 'big deal'
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News