LIVE: Police respond to armed woman at Yountville Veterans Home

By
Yountville, Calif. (KGO) -- A large police presence has responded to the Veterans Home of California in Yountville Tuesday morning following reports of a woman armed with a gun.

The first call came in around 7:30 a.m.

The facility is on lockdown. It's not clear if shots have been fired.

A shelter-in-place has been ordered for the Napa County town and people are being asked to stay away from the area.

This is a breaking story. We'll update as we learn more details.

A gunman killed three women at the Yountville veterans home in March 2018. Christine Loeber, Jennifer Gray Golick, and Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba were killed in the attack.

The 2018 attack happened in the Pathway Home, a residential therapy program on site.

VIDEO: Timeline of events for 2018 Yountville veterans home shooting
EMBED More News Videos

The families of victims of the deadly Yountville veterans home shooting are getting their first look at a timeline of events.



The Veterans Home of California-Yountville is the largest home for veterans in the United States.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
yountvillenapa countycrimestandoffyountville veterans home shooting
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boulder, Colorado shooting suspect ID'd; victims between 20-65
Woman beaten, dragged during brazen SF robbery after church
How will employees get back to work in downtown SF?
COVID-19 updates: 3 more Bay Area counties could join orange tier
Oakland to launch universal income program
U.S. questions AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine trial data
4th COVID-19 vaccine coming: Here are the differences
Show More
South Bay businesses ready for orange tier reopening
SF School Board member refuses to resign after offensive tweets
Kaiser accuses Santa Clara Co. of COVID vaccine mismanagement
EDD down: CA residents unable to access unemployment website
Bay Area filmmaker releases PSA calling to end anti-Asian hate
More TOP STORIES News