LIVE: Police respond to armed woman at Yountville Veterans Home

The first call came in around 7:30 a.m.
The facility is on lockdown. It's not clear if shots have been fired.
A shelter-in-place has been ordered for the Napa County town and people are being asked to stay away from the area.
This is a breaking story. We'll update as we learn more details.
A gunman killed three women at the Yountville veterans home in March 2018. Christine Loeber, Jennifer Gray Golick, and Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba were killed in the attack.
The 2018 attack happened in the Pathway Home, a residential therapy program on site.
VIDEO: Timeline of events for 2018 Yountville veterans home shooting
The Veterans Home of California-Yountville is the largest home for veterans in the United States.