Community remembers 3 women slain in Yountville shooting 1-year-ago

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, people gathered in Yountville to remember three women killed by a gunman at the Veterans Home of California.Christine Loeber, Jennifer Gray Golick, and Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba were killed one year ago Saturday. The gunman, a former resident, was also found dead after an hours-long standoff.The attack happened in the Pathway Home-- a residential therapy program at the veterans' home."People wanted to come together and commemorate, to remember the women, how important it is to continue working with vets coming back from deployments with physical and mental health issues," said Larry Kamer, spokesperson for "Pathway home" veteran's program.The pathway home in Yountville has been closed since last year's shooting, and will not reopen.