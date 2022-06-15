California to pay $51M to settle 2018 Yountville veterans home deadly shooting lawsuits

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- California officials have agreed to pay $51 million to settle lawsuits related to the 2018 deadly shooting in Yountville.Three female mental health workers were killed by a former patient at the California Veterans Home.Authorities say the gunman had been expelled from the program a day earlier for refusing to comply with his treatment plan.The money settles the four lawsuits against CalVet filed by the three women's families: $30 million to the estate of Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, $14 million to the estate of Jennifer Golick, and $7 million to the estate of Christine Loeber.The settlement was part of a state budget document that was released on Monday and approved by the state legislature."Our hearts remain with the victims and their families," said CalVet Deputy Secretary, Communications Lindsey Sin in a statement. "We recognize that their loss is ongoing and that the pain of losing these women will never truly go away, but only hope they are now able to put a piece of this tragedy behind them."