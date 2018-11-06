YOUNTVILLE VETERANS HOME SHOOTING

Timeline of events released for shooting at Yountville veterans home

The families of victims of the deadly Yountville veterans home shooting are getting their first look at a timeline of events. (AP Photo/Ellen Knickmeyer, File)

by Emily Burns and Wayne Freedman
NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --
California Highway Patrol has concluded its investigation into a shooting at a Yountville veterans home in March. CHP's Golden Gate Division released a summary of their findings Tuesday.

Investigators determined the suspect, Albert Wong, acted alone. He took his own life and killed three women who worked at the center, including one who was 7 months pregnant. CHP investigators say Wong was infatuated with one of the women he killed, Pathway Home executive director Christine Loeber. Investigators say Wong also tried to kill a Napa County Sheriff's deputy.

Investigators say shortly after 10 a.m. on March 9, Wong arrived at Madison Hall, a building on the campus of the Yountville Veterans Home of California. The building was being leased by The Pathway Home, a specialized program that helped veterans cope with PTSD and related conditions.

The CHP report says Wong parked his car at the loading dock behind the hall, and went inside. They write: "He was carrying a 12-gauge shotgun and a .308 caliber semi-automatic rifle and was wearing safety glasses and ear protection."

Wong then went into a second-floor room. Employees told ABC7 News a going-away party for some employees was being held inside. The report says Wong ordered the veterans in the room to leave. The CHP report says at this time, a staff member called 911 and reported an active shooter incident to the Napa County Sheriff's Office.

The CHP report says after that, Wong let all but three employees go. The report describes what happened next: "Within minutes, a Napa County Sheriff deputy entered The Pathway Home, and fearing for the lives of the women being held hostage and his own life, engaged Wong. Gunfire was exchanged between the deputy and Wong."



The deputy and Wong both retreated after those initial shots.

Wong then killed the three women he was holding hostage.

It took 5.5 hours for Napa County Sheriff's Deputies to enter the building after the shots were fired. CHP investigators say that is because the deputy who first exchanged gunfire with Wong never saw him fire the shots that killed the hostages and was not sure Wong was dead.

The report says the Napa County District Attorney has reviewed the deputy-involved shooting and found the deputy's actions were legally justified.

CHP handled the investigation of the shooting because the veterans home is on state property. Until today, they kept details of the case closely guarded. In March, witnesses described to ABC7 News how it unfolded.

Sandra Woodford, a volunteer and veteran herself, told ABC7 News she and others locked down in a nearby building on the campus.

"At one point we did see three armed police come out of the entry way of the Pathway Home, hug the wall. One had an assault weapon aimed up at the upper level like up on the second floor. One had a camera on an extension hugging the wall," Woodford said.



A resident at the center, Bob Sloan, told the Associated Press he was working at the facility's TV station when a co-worker came in and told him he'd heard gunshots. Sloan said he sent alerts for residents to stay put.

The three women killed in the shooting were Christine Loeber, the executive director of the Pathway Home program, Clinical Director Dr. Jennifer Golick, and Dr. Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, who was seven months pregnant.

Speakers at a memorial for the three gave a picture of who they were.

"They were unafraid," said Veterans Home Chaplain Ira Book. "They were proud to serve those who served."

"We all loved Christine, Jennifer, and Jenn. This is their legacy. We keep this going," said Pathway Home Board Member Dorothy Salmon.

Details of Wong's background also became public after the shooting. He was enrolled in program at The Pathway Home for post-9/11 veterans. He was discharged from the program about two weeks before the shooting.

"He needed more treatment and the way to get more treatment was a referral, which they kind of indicated to him a better pathway for him and he apparently, obviously didn't like it," said State Senator Bill Dodd, District 3 (D), shortly after the shooting.

Department of Defense officials said Wong was a decorated U.S. soldier who served on active duty from May 2010 to August 2013. He spent a year in Afghanistan. Records obtained by ABC7 News said Wong was awarded four medals, including an Afghanistan campaign medal with two campaign stars in the infantry during his years of active service in the U.S. Army. He was also awarded an Expert Marksmanship Badge with Rifle.

In July, a spokesperson for The Pathway Home announced the program would not reopen. He said the shooting took an emotion toll on surviving employees and veterans at the facility. To continue to help veterans, the Pathway Home's Board of Directors planned to assist a similar program in Martinez and create a new downloadable resource guide for organizations looking to launch Pathway Home-inspired programs throughout the country.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about the deadly shooting at the Veterans Home of California in Yountville here.
